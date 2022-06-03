Drewry: World Container Index Now Just 18% Higher Than a Year Ago

Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased marginally by 0.1% to $7,625.56 per 40ft container this week.

• Drewry’s World Container Index composite index decreased marginally by 0.1% to $7,625.56 per 40ft container, but is 18% higher than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles and Shanghai – New York remained steady, however, is 46% and 44% higher than the same week in 2021, respectively. Rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam, Rotterdam – Shanghai, Shanghai – Genoa, Los Angeles – Shanghai, Rotterdam – New York and New York – Rotterdam hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects index to decrease slowly in the next few weeks.



Source: Drewry