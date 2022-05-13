Drewry: World Container Index Now Just 33.7% Higher Than a Year Ago

Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased by 0.9% to $7,657.20 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 12 May 2022

• The composite index decreased by 0.9% this week, but, remains 33.7% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $8,768 per 40ft container, which is $5,439 higher than the five-year average of $3,329 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s World Container Index composite index decreased by 0.9% to $7,657.20 per 40ft container, but is 33.7% higher than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam dropped 2% or $163 to $9,824 per feu. Spot rates on Shanghai – New York fell 3% or $338 to $10,926 per 40ft box. Similarly, rates on Shanghai – Genoa dipped 1% or $172 to $11,736 and rates on and Rotterdam – Shanghai fell $21 to $1,430 per 40ft container. However, rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles and Los Angeles – Shanghai gained 1% each to reach $8,666 and $1,286 per feu respectively. Rates on Rotterdam – New York and New York – Rotterdam hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects spot rates to remain stable in the coming weeks.



Source: Drewry