Drewry: World Container Index Posts Fifth Straight Weekly Rise

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 6 January 2022

The composite index increased by 1.1% this week, and, remains 80% higher than a year ago.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $9,409 per 40ft container, which is $6,574 higher than the five-year average of $2,835 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s World Container Index composite index increased 1.1% to $9,408.81 per 40ft container, and is 80% higher than the same week in 2021. After a steady decrease in rates on transpacific lanes since mid-September 2021, we now see the rates increasing for the 5th consecutive week. Freight rates from Shanghai – Los Angeles and Shanghai – New York gained 3% each to reach $10,520 and $13,518 per 40ft box respectively. Similarly rates from New York – Rotterdam surged 5% or $57 to reach $1,244 per feu.

However, rates from Los Angeles – Shanghai fell 1% to reach $1,290 per 40ft container. Rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam, Rotterdam – Shanghai, Shanghai – Genoa and Rotterdam – New York hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects rates to climb higher in the coming week on account of Chinese New Year.

Source: Drewry