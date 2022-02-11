Drewry: World Container Index Remains 80% Higher Than a Year Ago

Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased marginally by 0.2% to $9,359.10 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 10 February 2022

• The composite index decreased marginally by 0.5% this week, but, remains 80% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $9,468 per 40ft container, which is $6,486 higher than the five-year average of $2,982 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s World Container Index composite index decreased marginally by 0.2% to $9,359.10 per 40ft container, but is 80% higher than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on Shanghai – New York grew 2% or $310 to reach $13,437 per feu. However, rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles and Los Angeles – Shanghai fell 1% each to $10,437 and $1,250 per 40ft container respectively. Similarly, rates on Rotterdam – Shanghai and New York – Rotterdam dropped 3% each to reach $1,396 and $1,235 per feu respectively. Rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam, Shanghai – Genoa and Rotterdam – New York hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects rates to remain stable in the coming week.

Spot freight rates by major route

Our assessment across eight major East-West trades:



Source: Drewry