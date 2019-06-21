Drewry: World Container Index Retreats By 1.6%

The composite index decreased 1.6% this week similarly, 4.4% down as compared with same period of 2018.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1,469 per 40ft container, which is $12 higher than the five-year average of $1,456 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container Index (WCI) decreased 1.6% to $1329.94 for a 40ft container. Freight rates on Shanghai-New York tumbled $65 to reach $2427 per 40ft box. Rates on Shanghai-Genoa dropped $32 to touch $1537 per feu. Rates on Shanghai-Rotterdam dwindled $28 from $1487 and stood at $1459 per 40ft container. Conversely, freight rates from Rotterdam-Shanghai gained $17 to reach $565 per 40ft box. Drewry expects that rates will struggle to recover next week.

Two-year spot freight rate trend for the World Container Index:

Source: Drewry