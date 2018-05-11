Drewry: World Container Index Retreats by 2.3%

The composite index is down by 2.3% this week, was also down by 3.5% from the same period of 2017.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1,363/40ft container, which is $85 lower than the five-year average of $1,448/40ft container.

The composite index calculated by Drewry with slight decrease by $33 per feu. Transpacific headhaul rates displayed a similar trend.

Rates from Shanghai to New York decreased by $47 to reach $2,567 per 40ft, and similarly, rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles declined to $1,411 – a change of $65 per feu. While rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam decreased by $55 for a 40ft box to $1,437, backhaul rates declined by only $14 per feu. Drewry expects rates to soften next week. For next week, Drewry estimates a slight increase in freight rates due to GRI and tight space.

Source: Drewry