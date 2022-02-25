Drewry: World Container Index Rises 1.1% This Week

Drewry’s composite World Container Index increased by 1.1% to $9,477.46 per 40ft container this week.

• The composite index increased by 1.1% this week, and, remains 81% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $9,458 per 40ft container, which is $6,416 higher than the five-year average of $3,041 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s World Container Index composite index increased by 1.1% to $9,477.46 per 40ft container, and is 81% higher than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles grew 3% or $348 to reach $11,030 per feu. Rates on Rotterdam – Shanghai surged 3% to reach $1,439 per 40ft box. Similarly, spot rates on Shanghai – New York gained 1% or $97 to $13,160 per 40ft container. However, rates on New York – Rotterdam fell 1% to $1,198 per feu. Rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam, Shanghai – Genoa, Los Angeles – Shanghai and Rotterdam – New York hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects rates to remain stable in the coming week.



