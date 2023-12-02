Drewry: World Container Index Stable Last Week
Drewry’s World Container Index remained stable at $1,382 per 40ft container this week.
Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 30 November 2023
- The composite index remained stable at $1,382 this week and has dropped by 40% when compared with the same week last year.
- The latest Drewry WCI composite index of $1,382 per 40-foot container is now 3% less than average 2019 (pre-pandemic) rates of $1,420.
- The average composite index for the year-to-date is $1,682 per 40ft container, which is $991 lower than the 10-year average rates of $2,673 (which was inflated by the exceptional 2020-22 Covid period).
- Freight rates on New York to Rotterdam decreased by 4% or $26 to $587 per feu. Likewise, rates on Los Angeles to Shanghai and Rotterdam to Shanghai dropped by 2% to $748 and $464 per 40ft container respectively. Rates on Shanghai to Los Angeles declined by 1% or $29 to $1,971 per 40ft box. Conversely rates on Shanghai to Rotterdam and Shanghai to Genoa increased by 2% to $1,171 and $1,397 per 40ft container respectively. While rates on Rotterdam to New York and Shanghai to New York remained stable. Drewry anticipates East-West spot rates on lanes to remain close to current levels, overall, in the upcoming weeks.
Source: Drewry