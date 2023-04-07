Drewry: World Container Index Stable This Week

Drewry’s composite World Container Index remained relatively stable at $1,709.76 per 40ft container this week

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 06 April 2023

The composite index remained relatively stable (decreased a marginal 0.4%) this week, and has dropped by 79% when compared with the same week last year.

The latest Drewry WCI composite index of $1,710 per 40-foot container is now 84% below the peak of $10,377 reached in September 2021. It is 36% lower than the 10-year average of $2,689, indicating a return to more normal prices, but remains 20% higher than average 2019 (pre-pandemic) rates of $1,420.

The average composite index for the year-to-date is $1,923 per 40ft container, which is $767 lower than the 10-year average ($2,689 mentioned above).

The composite index remained relatively stable at $1,709.76 per 40ft container, but is 79% lower than the same week in 2022. Freight rates on Rotterdam – Shanghai fell 3% to $678 per feu. Rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles and Shanghai – Genoa slid by 2% each to settle at $1,736 and $2,245 per 40ft box, respectively. Similarly, rates on New York – Rotterdam contracted by 2% to $1,070 per 40ft container. Rates on Rotterdam – New York and Los Angeles – Shanghai had a meagre drop of 1% each to $4,936 and $1,058 per 40ft container, respectively. However, rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam inched up by 4% to $1,532 per feu. Rates on Shanghai – New York hovered around the previous week’s level. Drewry expects East-West spot rates on routes other than the transatlantic to plateau in the next few weeks.

