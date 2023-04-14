Drewry: World Container Index Stable

Drewry’s composite World Container Index remained stable at $1,708.63 per 40ft container this week

The composite index remained stable (decreased a merge 0.1%) this week, and has dropped by 78% when compared with the same week last year.

The latest Drewry WCI composite index of $1,709 per 40-foot container is now 84% below the peak of $10,377 reached in September 2021. It is 36% lower than the 10-year average of $2,688, indicating a return to more normal prices, but remains 20% higher than average 2019 (pre-pandemic) rates of $1,420.

The average composite index for the year-to-date is $1,908 per 40ft container, which is $780 lower than the 10-year average ($2,688 mentioned above).

The composite index remained stable at $1,708.63 per 40ft container, but is 78% lower than the same week in 2022. Freight rates on Rotterdam – Shanghai fell 5% to $642 per feu. Rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles and New York – Rotterdam slid by 4% each to settle at $1,674 and $1,025 per 40ft box, respectively. However, rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam increased by 4% to $1,598 per 40ft container. Similarly, Shanghai – New York inched up 2% to $2,552 per feu. Continuing the trend, rates on Shanghai – Genoa, Los Angeles – Shanghai and Rotterdam – New York hovered around the previous week’s level. Drewry expects East-West spot rates on routes other than the transatlantic to plateau in the next few weeks.

Source: Drewry