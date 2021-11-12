Drewry: World Container Index Steady Last Week, Still 250% Higher Than a Year Ago

Recent News

  

in International Shipping News 13/11/2021

Drewry’s composite World Container index remained steady at $9,192.50 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 11 November 2021
• The composite index remained steady this week, but remains 250% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $7,335 per 40ft container, which is $4,714 higher than the five-year average of $2,621 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s World Container index composite index remained steady at $9,192.50 per 40ft container, but is 250% higher than the same week in 2020. Freight rates from Rotterdam – New York gained 2% or $132 to reach $6,255 per 40ft box. Spot rates from Los Angeles – Shanghai and Shanghai – Los Angeles grew 1% each to $1,303 and $9,947 per feu respectively. However, rates on Shanghai – Genoa dropped 2% or $255 to reach $12,438 per 40ft container. Rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam, Rotterdam – Shanghai, Shanghai – New York and New York – Rotterdam hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects rates to remain steady in the coming week.

World Container Index

Spot freight rates by major route
Our assessment across eight major East-West trades:


Source: Drewry

