Drewry: World Container Index Steady Last Week, Still 250% Higher Than a Year Ago

Drewry’s composite World Container index remained steady at $9,192.50 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 11 November 2021

• The composite index remained steady this week, but remains 250% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $7,335 per 40ft container, which is $4,714 higher than the five-year average of $2,621 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s World Container index composite index remained steady at $9,192.50 per 40ft container, but is 250% higher than the same week in 2020. Freight rates from Rotterdam – New York gained 2% or $132 to reach $6,255 per 40ft box. Spot rates from Los Angeles – Shanghai and Shanghai – Los Angeles grew 1% each to $1,303 and $9,947 per feu respectively. However, rates on Shanghai – Genoa dropped 2% or $255 to reach $12,438 per 40ft container. Rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam, Rotterdam – Shanghai, Shanghai – New York and New York – Rotterdam hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects rates to remain steady in the coming week.

Spot freight rates by major route

Our assessment across eight major East-West trades:



Source: Drewry