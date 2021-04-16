Drewry: World Container Index Steady This Week, But 220.7% Up on Yearly Basis

The composite index slid 0.1% or $6 this week, however, remains 220.7% higher than a year ago.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $5,108 per 40ft container, which is $3,320 higher than the five-year average of $1,788 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index slid 0.1% or $6 to $4,904.75 per 40ft container. Freight rates on Shanghai-New York decreased $372 to stand at $6,333 for a 40ft container and those on Shanghai-Los Angeles fell $64 to $4,138 for a 40ft box. Similarly, rates on Rotterdam-Shanghai dropped $57 to come in at $1,408 per feu.

Conversely, rates on Shanghai-Rotterdam increased $126 to $7,978 and those on Shanghai-Genoa grew $114 to $7,655 for a 40ft container. We expect the index to remain stable next week.

Source: Drewry