Drewry: World Container Index Still 197.7% Up On Same Period of 2020

The composite index decreased 0.7% this week, however, 197.7% up when compared with same period of 2020.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $5,245 per 40ft container, which is $3,601 higher than the five-year average of $1,644 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index slid 0.7% or $38 to stand at $5,190.75 per 40ft container. Freight rates on Shanghai-Genoa dwindled $221 to stand at $8,607 per feu and those on Shanghai-Rotterdam fell $80 to come in at $8,463 for a 40ft box. Likewise, rates on Rotterdam-Shanghai lost $56 to $1,409 per feu. Rates on New York-Rotterdam dropped $7 to $736 for a 40ft container. Drewry expects rates to stabilise next week.



Source: Drewry