Drewry: World Container Index Still 74% Higher Than a Year Ago

World Container Index decreased by 4.1% to $8,470.45 per 40ft container this week.

The composite index decreased by 4.1% this week, but, remains 74% higher than a year ago.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $9,285 per 40ft container, which is $6,130 higher than the five-year average of $3,156 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s World Container Index composite index decreased by 4.1% to $8,470.45 per 40ft container, but is 74% higher than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam sank 8% or $1,029 to $11,192 per 40ft box. Spot rates on Shanghai – Genoa dropped 3% or $418 to $12,201 per feu. Similarly, FAK rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles and Rotterdam – Shanghai fell 2% each to $9,926 and $1,490 per 40ft box respectively. However, rates on Rotterdam – New York grew 5% or $302 to $6,793 per feu.

Rates on Los Angeles – Shanghai, Shanghai – New York and New York – Rotterdam hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects spot rates to remain stable in the coming week.

Source: Drewry