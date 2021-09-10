Drewry: World Container Index Still on the Rise

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased 1% or $97 to $10,083.84 per 40ft container.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 9 September 2021

• The composite index increased 1% or $97 this week, and also, remains 309% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $6,695 per 40ft container, which is $4,367 higher than the five-year average of $2,327 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s composite World Container index increased by 1% or $97 to $10,083.84 per 40ft container, 309% higher than the same week in 2020. This is the 21st consecutive week of increases. Freight rates on Rotterdam to New York surged 7% or $384 to reach $6,160 per 40ft container. Spot rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam gained 2% or $213 to $14,287 per feu. Similarly, rates on Shanghai to Genoa, Shanghai to Los Angeles, Los Angeles to Shanghai, Shanghai to New York and New York to Rotterdam grew 1% each per 40ft box respectively. However, rates from Rotterdam to Shanghai dropped 1% or $21 to $1,626 per feu. Drewry expects rates to increase further in the coming week but steadily.

Spot freight rates by major route

Our assessment across eight major East-West trades:



Source: Drewry