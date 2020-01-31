Drewry: World Container Index Up 0.4% on Week

The composite index increased 0.4% this week and, conversely 1.9% down when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1,772 per 40ft container, which is $379 higher than the five-year average of $1,393 per 40ft container.

The factory shutdown during the Chinese New Year holidays led to stable rates on Asia-North Europe and Transpacific trade. Drewry’s World Container composite index edged up by 0.4% to $1732.86 per 40ft container. Freight rates on Shanghai-New York and Shanghai-Genoa inched up by 1% marking the index level at $2864 and $2687 for a 40ft box respectively. However, spot rates on Rotterdam to New York slid by 3% to reach $2344 per feu – a decrease of $66. Conversely, rates from Los Angeles to Shanghai rose by 10% and touched $450 per 40ft box. Drewry expects rates to remain steady due to extension of the Lunar New Holidays because of the Coronavirus spread in China.

Source: Drewry