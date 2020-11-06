Drewry: World Container Index Up 0.5% on Week, But 81.5% Year-on-Year

The composite index increased 0.5% this week, and 81.5% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,927 per 40ft container, which is $454 higher than the five-year average of $1,473 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased by 0.5% to $2,627.94 per 40ft container. Freight rates from Rotterdam to Shanghai soared 6% or $62 to reach $1,162 per 40ft box. Similarly, rates on Shanghai to Rotterdam climbed 4% – an increase of $87 and touched $2,306 per feu. Likewise, Shanghai to Genoa rates nudged up by 2% to $2,733 for a 40ft box. Conversely, spot rates on Shanghai to Los Angeles declined 2% – a change of $84 to $4,054 for 40ft container. Drewry expects rates to increase marginally in the coming week.



Source: Drewry