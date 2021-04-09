Drewry: World Container Index up 0.6% on Weekly and 220.9% on Yearly Basis

The composite index inched up 0.6% or $27 this week, and also, remains 220.9% higher than a year ago.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $5,122 per 40ft container, which is $3,350 higher than the five-year average of $1,773 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index further inched up 0.6% or $27 to $4,910.54 per 40ft container. Freight rates on Shanghai-Rotterdam increased $376 to $7,852 for a 40ft box and those on Rotterdam-New York rose $123 to stand at $2,621 for a 40ft box. Similarly, rates from Rotterdam to Shanghai grew $25 to come in at $1,465 per feu. Conversely, the spot rates on Shanghai-Los Angeles dropped $181 to $4,202 for a 40ft container.

We expect the index to remain stable next week.

Source: Drewry