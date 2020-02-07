Drewry: World Container Index Up 0.8% on Week and 4.8% on Year

The composite index increased 0.6% this week and, 4.8% when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,768 per 40ft container, which is $376 higher than the five-year average of $1,392 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s World Container composite index edged up by 0.6% to $1,743.52 per 40ft container. Freight rates on Rotterdam-Shanghai and Rotterdam-New York slid down by 7% to $626 and $2,188 per feu respectively. However, spot rates on Shanghai-Rotterdam rose by 3% or $62 and 19% as compared to the same period previous year. Drewry expects rates to remain steady in the coming week due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus in China that is leading to a demand slowdown.

Source: Drewry