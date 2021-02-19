Drewry: World Container Index Up 1.1% On Week, 213,9% Higher Than Same Period of 2020

The composite index increased 1.1% this week, however, 213.9% up when compared with same period of 2020.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $5,246 per 40ft container, which is $3,586 higher than the five-year average of $1,660 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased 1.1% to $5,249.80 per 40ft container. Spot rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles nudged up by 3% or $112 and reached $4,348 for a 40ft container. Similarly, freight rates on New York – Rotterdam inched up 2% or $14 to touch $750 per feu. Also, Shanghai – Rotterdam rates grew 2% or $145 and stood at $8,608 per 40ft box. Rates from Los Angeles to Shanghai gained 1% to $554 per 40ft container. Conversely, Rotterdam to Shanghai rates decreased 2% to stand at $1,374 for a 40ft box. Drewry expects rates to remain on higher side next week.



Source: Drewry