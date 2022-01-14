Drewry: World Container Index Up 1.4% This Week

Drewry’s composite World Container Index increased 1.4% to $9,544.66 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 13 January 2022

The composite index increased by 1.4% this week, and, remains 82% higher than a year ago.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $9,477 per 40ft container, which is $6,613 higher than the five-year average of $2,864 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s World Container Index composite index increased 1.4% to $9,544.66 per 40ft container, and is 82% higher than the same week in 2021. Freight rates from Shanghai – Rotterdam gained 3% or $370 to reach $14,028 per 40ft box. Similarly, rates from Shanghai – Los Angeles and Shanghai – New York surged 1% and 2% to reach $10,621 and $13,771 per feu respectively. However, rates from Rotterdam – Shanghai and Rotterdam – New York fell 2% and 1% to reach $1,524 and $6,233 per 40ft container respectively. Rates on Shanghai – Genoa, Los Angeles – Shanghai and New York – Rotterdam hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects rates to climb higher in the coming week.

Spot freight rates by major route



Source: Drewry