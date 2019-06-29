Recent News

  
Drewry: World Container Index Up 1.7%

in International Shipping News 29/06/2019

The composite index increased 1.7% this week conversely, 1.8% down as compared with same period of 2018.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1,464 per 40ft container, which is $10 higher than the five-year average of $1,454 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container Index (WCI) increased 1.7% or $23 to $1353.13 per 40ft container. Freight rates on Shanghai-Los Angeles surged $82 to reach $1470 per 40ft box. Rates from Shanghai-Genoa gained $29 to touch $1566, from last week’s rate $1537 per feu. Similarly, rates on Shanghai-New York climbed $28 and stood at $2455 per 40ft container. Conversely, freight rates from Shanghai-Rotterdam weakened by $12 to $1447 per 40ft box. Drewry expects freight rates to further increase next week.
Source: Drewry

