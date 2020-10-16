Drewry: World Container Index Up 108.3% on Year, But Unchanged Over the Previous Week

The composite index increased 0.1% this week and 108.3% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,878 per 40ft container, which is $425 higher than the five-year average of $1,454 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index nudged up by 0.1% to $2,586.54 per 40ft container. Freight rates on Rotterdam-New York plunged $118 to stand at $2,016 for a 40ft container. Likewise, spot rates on Shanghai-Los Angeles contracted $16 to $4,053 per feu. Conversely, rates from Rotterdam to Shanghai inched up by 2% or $25 to $1,100 for a 40ft container. Freight rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam and Shanghai to Genoa climbed 1% to reach $2,211 and $2,730 for 40ft box respectively. Rates on Los Angeles-Shanghai, Shanghai-New York, and New York-Rotterdam were remained hovering around the previous week’s rates. Drewry expects rates to remain stable in the coming week.



Source: Drewry