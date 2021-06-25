Drewry: World Container Index Up 15.9% Week-on-Week

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased 15.9% or $1,104 to $8,061.65 per 40ft container.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 24 June 2021

The composite index increased 15.9% or $1,104 this week, and also, remains 332% higher than a year ago.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $5,533 per 40ft container, which is $3,546 higher than the five-year average of $1,987 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index further rose 15.9% or $1,104 to reach $8,061.65 per 40ft container, which is 332% higher than the same week in 2020. Freight rates surged on the transpacific lanes, for instance; rates on Shanghai-New York and Shanghai-Los Angeles soared 39% and 34% to $11,180 and $8,548 per feu, respectively. Spot rates on Shanghai-Genoa increased $603 to stand at $11,448 for a 40ft box, which is 540% higher than same period in 2020. Similarly, rates on Shanghai-Rotterdam gained $779 to reach $11,975, a Y-o-Y change of 626%. Likewise, rates on both New York-Rotterdam and Rotterdam-New York grew 3% to come in at $1,155 and $4,744 for a 40ft container, respectively. Drewry expects rates to remain on the higher side in the coming week.

Source: Drewry