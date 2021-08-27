Drewry: World Container Index up 2.1% Last Week, 351% Higher Than a Year Ago

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased 2.1% or $204 to $9,817.72 per 40ft container.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 26 August 2021

• The composite index increased 2.1% or $204 this week, and also, remains 351% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $6,498 per 40ft container, which is $4,238 higher than the five-year average of $2,260 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s composite World Container index increased by 2.1% or $204 to reach $9,817.72 per 40ft container, 351% higher than the same week in 2020. This is the 19th consecutive week of increases. Freight rates on Eastbound Transpacific lanes surged 4% or $393 to $11,362 from Shanghai to Los Angeles and 5% or $631 to $14,136 from Shanghai to New York per 40ft container. Spot rates on Shanghai to Genoa gained $203 to reach $13,464 for a 40ft box, a change of 594% Y-o-Y. Similarly, rates on Los Angeles to Shanghai grew 3% or $40 to $1,398 per feu. Freight rates on Shanghai to Rotterdam gained $89 to reach $13,787 for a 40ft box.



However, rates from New York to Rotterdam dropped 1% or $12 to reach $1,142 per feu. Freight rates on Rotterdam to New York and Rotterdam to Shanghai remain stable at previous weeks level. Drewry expects rates to increase further in the coming week.

Spot freight rates by major route

Our assessment across eight major East-West trades:



Source: Drewry