Drewry: World Container Index Up 2.2%

The composite index increased marginally this week and, conversely 2.2% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1,801 per 40ft container, which is $406 higher than the five-year average of $1,395 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container Index as anticipated has remained stable with a marginal increase of 1% bringing the Index to $1791.34 per 40ft container. Spot rates from Shanghai to Genoa grew by 1 % or $32 to $2662 per feu and 41% higher than previous year. In the same way, Shanghai to Los Angeles rose by 2% or $28 to $1654 per 40ft box, however 27% or $620 below the previous year. Drewry expects rates to remain steady in the coming week.

Source: Drewry