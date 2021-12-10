Drewry: World Container Index Up 2.3% in the Week, 170% Higher Than a Year Ago

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 9 December 2021

• The composite index increased 2.3% this week, and, remains 170% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $7,484 per 40ft container, which is $4,745 higher than the five-year average of $2,739 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s World Container index composite index increased by 2.3% to $9,262.02 per 40ft container, and is 170% higher than the same week in 2020. Freight rates from Shanghai – Los Angeles surged 5% or $440 to $10,138 per 40ft box. Spot rates from Shanghai – New York and Shanghai – Genoa grew 4% and 3% to reach $13,118 and $12,801 per feu respectively. Similarly, rates from Rotterdam – New York gained 1% or $69 to $6,283 per feu. However, rates on Rotterdam – Shanghai dropped 2% to reach $1,544 per 40ft container. Rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam, Los Angeles – Shanghai and New York – Rotterdam hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects rates to remain steady in the coming week.

Spot freight rates by major route

Our assessment across eight major East-West trades:

Source: Drewry