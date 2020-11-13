Drewry: World Container Index Up 2.8% On Week and 93.1% Year-on-Year

The composite index increased 2.8% this week, and 93.1% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,944 per 40ft container, which is $465 higher than the five-year average of $1,478 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased by 2.8% to $2,702.82 per 40ft container. Freight rates on Shanghai-Genoa increased $197 to reach $2,930 for a 40ft box and those on Shanghai-Rotterdam gained $167 to come in at $2,473 per feu. Likewise, rates on Rotterdam-Shanghai grew $47 to $1,209 for a 40ft container. Similarly, rates from Rotterdam to New York increased $20 to $2,034 per feu. Drewry expects rates to be at same level in the coming week.



Source: Drewry