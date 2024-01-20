Drewry: World Container Index Up 23% Last Week

Drewry’s World Container Index increased by 23% to $3,777 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 18 January 2024

The composite index increased by 23% to $3,777 per 40ft container this week and has increased by 82% when compared with the same week last year.

The latest Drewry WCI composite index of $3,777 per 40ft container is the highest since October 2022 and is 166% more than average 2019 (pre-pandemic) rates of $1,420.

The average composite index for the year-to-date is $3,173 per 40ft container, which is $495 higher than the 10-year average rate of $2,678 (which was inflated by the exceptional 2020-22 Covid period).

Freight rates on Rotterdam to Shanghai increased by 50% or $323 to $975 per 40ft container. Followed by rates on Shanghai to Los Angeles which rose by 38% or $1,070 to $3,860 per feu. Also, rates on Shanghai to New York swelled by 35% or $1,474 to $5,644 per 40ft box. Likewise, rates on Shanghai to Genoa grew by 21% or $1,069 to $6,282 per feu. Followed by rates on Shanghai to Rotterdam which enlarged by 12% or $545 to $4,951 per 40ft box. Likewise, rates on New York to Rotterdam surged by 2% or $9 to $608 per 40ft container. Conversely, rates on Los Angeles to Shanghai decreased by 1% or $4 to $762 per feu. Rates on Rotterdam to New York remained stable. Drewry anticipates East-West spot rates to increase in the coming weeks, due to the Red Sea/Suez situation.

