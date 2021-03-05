Drewry: World Container Index Up 232.6% Y-o-Y Despite Fall of 2.2% During the Past Week

The composite index decreased 2.2% this week, but remains 232.6% higher than a year ago.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $5,231 per 40ft container, which is $3,539 higher than the five-year average of $1,692 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index decreased 2.2% or $117 to stand at $5,121.04 per 40ft container. Freight rates on Shanghai-Rotterdam weakened $286 to reach $8,188 for a 40ft box and those on Shanghai-Los Angeles dropped $130 to $4,261 per feu. Similarly, rates from Shanghai to Genoa fell $106 to $8,505 for a 40ft container.

Also, rates on Rotterdam-Shanghai slipped $16 to $1,402 for a 40ft box. Contrarily, rates from Shanghai to New York grew $23 to reach $6,651 per feu. Drewry expects rates to stabilize next week.

Source: Drewry