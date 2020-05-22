Drewry: World Container Index Up 3.3% on Week

The composite index increased 3.3% this week and, 21.6% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,600 per 40ft container, which is $218 higher than the five-year average of $1,382 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased by 3.3% to $1,592.98 per 40ft container. Spot rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam soared 11% – an increase of $177 and reached the highest at $1,738 since mid-March. Similarly, freight rates from Shanghai to Genoa continue to follow an upward trajectory since the first week of May and rose 9% – an increase of $165 to reach $1,910 per 40ft box. Also, rates on Rotterdam-Shanghai spiked 10% to touch $1,038 for a 40ft box. Conversely, Shanghai to New York rates decreased 5% or $131 and stood at $2,569 per feu. Rates on Los Angeles–Shanghai remained steady at $479 for a 40ft container. Drewry expects no upward turn in rates next week.

Source: Drewry