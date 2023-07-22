Drewry: World Container Index Up 3.3% This Week
Drewry’s composite World Container Index increased by 3.3% to $1,536.86 per 40ft container this week.
Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 20 July 2023
- The composite index has increased by 3.3% to $1,536.86 this week, and has dropped by 77.5% when compared with the same week last year.
- The latest Drewry WCI composite index of $1,536.86 per 40-foot container is now 85% below the peak of $10,377 reached in September 2021. It is 43% lower than the 10-year average of $2,685, indicating a return to more normal prices, but remains 8% higher than average 2019 (pre-pandemic) rates of $1,420.
- The average composite index for the year-to-date is $1,777 per 40ft container, which is $908 lower than the 10-year average ($2,685 mentioned above).
- The composite index increased by 3.3% to $1,536.86 per 40ft container and is 77.5% lower than the same week in 2022. Freight rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles strengthened 10% or $175 to $1,965 per 40ft container. Likewise, Shanghai – New York rates increased by 7% or $191 to $2,906 per 40ft box. However, rates from Rotterdam – New York plummeted 7% to $129 to stand at $1,640 per feu. Also, rates on Rotterdam – Shanghai and Shanghai – Genoa declined 2% to stand at $528 and $1,902 respectively. Additionally, spot rates from Los Angeles – Shanghai diminished 1% or $7 to $839 per 40ft container. Furthermore, spot rates from New York – Rotterdam and Shanghai – Rotterdam remained stable at the previous week’s level. Drewry expects East-West spot rates to decline marginally on most routes in the next few weeks.
Source: Drewry