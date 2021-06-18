Drewry: World Container Index Up 3.4% on Week and 305.7% Higher in a Year

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased 3.4% or $231 to $6,957.44 per 40ft container.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 17 June 2021

The composite index increased 3.4% or $231 this week, and also, remains 305.7% higher than a year ago.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $5,427 per 40ft container, which is $3,468 higher than the five-year average of $1,960 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index surged 3.4% or $231 to $6,957.44 per 40ft container. Freight rates on Los Angeles – Shanghai elevated 15% or $123 to reach $931 for a 40ft container and those on Rotterdam – New York increased by 16% to come in at $4,607 per feu. Similarly, spot rates on New York – Rotterdam grew 11% to $1,121 per 40ft box. Likewise, rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam and Shanghai to Genoa rose 6% and 4% to reach $11,196 and $10,845 per feu respectively. Rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles stood at $6,358 for a 40ft box, no significant change from the previous week. Drewry expects rates to increase in the coming week due to GRI implementations, high volumes and equipment shortages.

Source: Drewry