Drewry: World Container Index Up 3.4% On Week

The composite index increased 3.4% this week and 59.9% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,741 per 40ft container, which is $325 higher than the five-year average of $1,417 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased 3.4% to $2,250.63 per 40ft container this week. Freight rates from Shanghai to Genoa soared 9% – a change of $182 to $2,123 per 40ft box. Spot rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam, Shanghai to Los Angeles, and Shanghai to New York increased 3% to $1,922, $3,508, and $4,041 per feu respectively. However, Rotterdam to Shanghai rates declined 3% or $35 to $1,187 but 106% above the level of previous year. Rates on Los Angeles to Shanghai, New York to Rotterdam, and Rotterdam to New York were keep hovering around the previous week’s rates. Drewry expects rates to increase in the coming week.



Source: Drewry