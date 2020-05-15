Drewry: World Container Index Up 3.8% on Week

The composite index increased 3.8% this week and, 13.1% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,600 per 40ft container, which is $218 higher than the five-year average of $1,382 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased by 3.8% to $1,542.22 per 40ft container. Spot rates from Shanghai to Los Genoa surged 11% – a change of $178 and reached $1,745 for a 40ft container. Similarly, freight rates on Shanghai to Rotterdam soared 11% or $157 to reach $1,561 for 40ft box. Rates from Rotterdam to Shanghai edged up by 1% – an increase of $13 and stood at $942 per feu and rates from New York to Rotterdam rose by 2% or $11 to $515 per 40ft box. However, rates on Los Angeles to Shanghai and Shanghai to New York followed a downward trajectory to $479 and $2,700 respectively for a 40ft container. While rates on Shanghai to Los Angeles route remained the same at $1,752 per 40ft container. Drewry expects rates to remain steady in the coming week.

Source: Drewry