Drewry: World Container Index Up 4.1% During the Past Week

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased 4.1% or $263 to $6,726.87 per 40ft container.

The composite index increased 4.1% or $263 this week, and also, remains 298.8% higher than a year ago.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $5,361 per 40ft container, which is $3,423 higher than the five-year average of $1,937 per 40ft container.

Spot freight rates by major route

Our assessment across eight major East-West trades:

Drewry’s composite World Container index further increased 4.1% or $263 to $6,726.87 per 40ft container. Freight rates on Shanghai-New York surged $692 to reach $8,251 for a 40ft container and those on Shanghai-Genoa rose $572 to come in at $10,472 per feu. Similarly, spot rates on Shanghai-Los Angeles grew $361 to stand at $6,313 for a 40ft box. Likewise, rates from Rotterdam to New York increased $268 to $3,988 for a 40ft container and those on Rotterdam-Shanghai inched up $86 to $1,715 per feu. Drewry expects rates will continue to remain on the higher side due to port congestion and equipment unavailability.

Source: Drewry