Drewry: World Container Index Up 4.2% on Week and 346% Year-on-Year

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $5,643 per 40ft container, which is $3,628 higher than the five-year average of $2,015 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index rose 4.2% or $337 to reach $8,399.09 per 40ft container, which is 346% higher than the same week in 2020. Freight rates on Los Angeles – Shanghai soared 23% or $243 to reach $1,284 per feu. Spot rates on Shanghai – Genoa increased $236 to stand at $11,774 for a 40ft box, which is 502% higher than same period in 2020. Similarly, rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam gained $228 to reach $12,203 per 40ft container, a Y-o-Y change of 567%. Likewise, rates on Shanghai-Los Angeles and Shanghai – New York grew $617 and $539 to $9,165 and $11,719 per feu, respectively. Drewry expects rates to remain steady in the coming week.

Source: Drewry