Drewry: World Container Index Up 4.2% On Week

The composite index increased 4.2% this week and 49.7% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,726 per 40ft container, which is $313 higher than the five-year average of $1,414 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased 4.2% to $2,176.90 per 40ft container this week. Spot rates from Shanghai to New York surged 11% or $389 and stood at $3,910 per feu. Similarly, spot rates from Rotterdam to New York soared 11% or $247 to touch $2,449 per 40ft box. Freight rates on Shanghai to Los Angeles gained $182 to $3,390 for a 40ft box. Also, Shanghai-Rotterdam rates nudged up by 4% and reached at $1,870 per 40ft container. Conversely, rates on Rotterdam-Shanghai declined 6% to touch $1,222 per feu. Also, Shanghai to Genoa and New York to Rotterdam inched down 2% to $1,941 and $552 respectively. Drewry expects rates to remain steady in the coming week.

Source: Drewry