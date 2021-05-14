Drewry: World Container Index Up 4.7% During the Past Week

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased 4.7% or $255 to $5,726.99 per 40ft container.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 13 May 2021

The composite index increased 4.7% or $255 this week, and also, remains 285.4% higher than a year ago.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $5,143 per 40ft container, which is $3,287 higher than the five-year average of $1,856 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased 4.7% or $255 to $5,726.99 per 40ft container. Freight rates on the Shanghai-Rotterdam surged $605 to $8,976 for a 40ft container and those on Shanghai-Genoa rose $411 to $8,943 for a 40ft box. Likewise, rates on Los Angeles-Shanghai grew $121 to stand at $710 and those on Rotterdam-Shanghai increased $127 to $1,521 per feu. Similarly, rates from Shanghai to New York inched up $78 to come in at $7,085 for a 40ft container. We expect the index to remain stable next week.

Source: Drewry