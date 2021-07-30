Drewry: World Container Index up 4% Over the Past Week

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased 4% or $344 to $9,330.28 per 40ft container.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 29 July 2021

• The composite index increased 4% or $344 this week, and also, remains 368% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $6,090 per 40ft container, which is $3,957 higher than the five-year average of $2,133 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s composite World Container index increased by 4% or $344 to reach $9,330.28 per 40ft container, which is 368% higher than the same week in 2020. Freight rates from Shanghai to New York soared 13% or $1,562 to reach $13,434 per 40ft container, a change of 300% Y-o-Y. Spot rates on Shanghai to Los Angeles increased 6% or $550 to $10,503 for a 40ft box. Similarly, rates on Rotterdam to New York grew 5% to $5,624 per feu. Freight rates on Shanghai to Genoa and New York to Rotterdam remain stable at previous weeks level. Drewry expects rates to increase further in the coming weeks.

Spot freight rates by major route

Our assessment across eight major East-West trades:

Source: Drewry