Drewry: World Container Index up 41.9% (5)

The composite index remained stable this week but 41.9% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,689 per 40ft container, which is $284 higher than the five-year average of $1,406 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index remained steady at $1,994.68 per 40ft container this week. Freight rates from Shanghai to New York nudged up by 1% or $25 and reached $3,385 per feu. Similarly, Spot rates from Rotterdam to Shanghai gained $16 to touch $1,198 per 40ft container. Likewise, New York-Rotterdam rates gained $1 to $560 per feu. However, rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam lost $20 and stood at $1,784 for a 40ft box. Rates from Shanghai to Genoa, Shanghai to Los Angeles, Los Angeles to Shanghai and Rotterdam to New York remains stable at their previous week level of $1,978, $2,934, $513 and $2,213 respectively. Drewry expects rates to increase in the coming week.



Source: Drewry