Drewry: World Container Index Up 45.8% on Year, but Down 1% on Week

The composite index decreased 1% this week but 45.8% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,668 per 40ft container, which is $269 higher than the five-year average of $1,400 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index inched down 1% to $2,002.26 per 40ft container this week. Freight rates from Rotterdam to New York tumbled $113 or 5% to reach $2,213 for 40ft container. Similarly, freight rates from Shanghai to Genoa dipped $88 or 4% to touch $1,978 per feu. Also, spot rates from Shanghai – Rotterdam declined 3% or a change of $59 to $1,806 for a 40ft box. Rates from Los Angeles – Shanghai and Shanghai to New York lost 1% to reach $513 and $3,447 respectively per feu. However, Rotterdam – Shanghai gained $15 and reached a level of $1,173, which is 103% above the level of the previous year. Conversely, rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles raised $39 to reach $2,932 and rates from New York to Rotterdam spiked 3% to $559 Drewry expects rates to remain steady in the coming week.

