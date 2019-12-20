Drewry: World Container Index Up 5.1% on Week

The composite index increased 5.1% this week but is 2.2% down as compared with same period of 2018.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1,420 per 40ft container, which is $24 higher than the five-year average of $1,396 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container Index has soared 5.1% or $77 and reached $1591.80 per 40ft container. Spot rates on Asia-Europe trade spiked this week on the back of mid-December GRIs and stronger than expected demand. Freight rates on Shanghai to Genoa rocketed by more than 30% – a change of $558 to $2,372 per feu, and are now 43% above than a year ago. Similarly, rates Shanghai-Rotterdam saw a modest increase of $86 marking the level at $1,999 per 40ft box. Also, spot rates from Los Angeles to Shanghai aggrandized 15% to touch $408 per 40ft container. Drewry expects these gains to erode in the coming weeks.

Source: Drewry