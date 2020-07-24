Drewry: World Container Index Up 51% Versus Same Week of 2019

The composite index decreased 0.3% this week but 51% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,679 per 40ft container, which is $277 higher than the five-year average of $1,402 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index inched down 0.3% to $1,995.60 per 40ft container this week. Freight rates from Shanghai to New York lost $87 or 3% to reach $3,360 for 40ft container. Similarly, rates from Shanghai-Rotterdam declined $2 to $1,804 for 40ft container. However, freight rates from Rotterdam to Shanghai nudged up $9 or 1% to touch $1,182 per feu. Spot rates from Rotterdam to Shanghai and Shanghai to Los Angeles remained steady this week at $1,182 and $2,934 respectively, but 105% and 100% above the level a year ago for a 40ft box. Rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles gained $2 and reached $2,934 per feu. Drewry expects rates to remain steady in the coming week.

Source: Drewry