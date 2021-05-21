Drewry: World Container Index Up 7.1% During the Past Week

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased 7.1% or $408 to $6,135.44 per 40ft container.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 20 May 2021

The composite index increased 7.1% or $408 this week, and also, remains 297.8% higher than a year ago.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $5,193 per 40ft container, which is $3,317 higher than the five-year average of $1,875 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased 7.1% or $408 to $6,135.44 per 40ft container. Freight rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam soared 10% or $889 and reached a new high of $9,865 for a 40ft container. Similarly, Shanghai to Los Angeles rates surged 7% – an increase of $350 to touch $5,605 per 40ft box. Spot rates on Shanghai to Genoa spiked 6% or $534 to $9,477 for a 40ft container. Likewise, rates on Los Angeles to Shanghai and Shanghai to New York increased 4% to $738 and $7,366 respectively. Rotterdam to Shanghai rates also grew 2% and reached $1,546 per 40ft container. Drewry expects rates to remain on the higher side due to port congestion and equipment unavailability.

Source: Drewry