Drewry: World Container Index Up 7.9% on Week

The composite index increased 7.9% this week, and 123.8% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,985 per 40ft container, which is $492 higher than the five-year average of $1,493 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased by 7.9% to $3,059.74 per 40ft container is exceptional – as last year’s week-on-week change was only 2%. Freight rates on Shanghai to Rotterdam surged 24% – an increase of $693 and reached $3,528 per feu. Similarly, spot rates from Shanghai to Genoa soared 10% – a change of $346 to touch $3,667 for 40ft box. Likewise, rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles and Shanghai to New York grew by $18 and $15 to stand at $4,048 and $4,987 per 40ft container respectively. However, Transatlantic rates remain steady at their previous week rates. Drewry expects rates to remain on the higher side due to the pre-Christmas cargo rush and tight capacity in the coming week.



Source: Drewry