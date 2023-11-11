Drewry: World Container Index Up 7% This Week
Drewry’s World Container Index increased by 7% to $1,504 per 40ft container this week.
Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 09 November 2023
- The composite index increased by 7% to $1,504 this week and has dropped by 46% when compared with the same week last year.
- The latest Drewry WCI composite index of $1,504 per 40-foot container is now 6% more than average 2019 (pre-pandemic) rates of $1,420.
- The average composite index for the year-to-date is $1,700 per 40ft container, which is $976 lower than the 10-year average rates of $2,676 (which was inflated by the exceptional 2020-22 Covid period).
- Freight rates on Shanghai to Rotterdam increased by 21% to $1,272 per 40ft container. Likewise, rates on Shanghai to Genoa swelled by 8% to $1,470 per 40ft box. Similarly rates on Shanghai to Los Angeles and Shanghai to New York increased by 5% and 2% to $2,287 and $2,661 per feu respectively. Conversely rates on New York to Rotterdam decreased by 8% to $602 per 40ft container. Likewise, rates on Los Angeles to Shanghai dropped by 2% to $769 per feu. Similarly, rates on Rotterdam to Shanghai and Rotterdam to New York decreased by 1% to $461 and $1,488 per feu respectively. Drewry anticipates East-West spot rates on lanes other than Asia-to-Europe to remain close to current levels, overall, in the upcoming weeks.
Source: Drewry