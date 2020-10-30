Drewry: World Container Index Up 86% On Yearly Basis, 1.8% Higher on the Week

The composite index increased 1.8% this week, and 86% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,911 per 40ft container, which is $444 higher than the five-year average of $1,466 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased by 1.8% to $2,614.70 per 40ft container. Transpacific Eastbound freight rates hit a 10-year-high this week. Spot rates from Shanghai to New York increased by 3% or $145 to reach $5,019 and Shanghai to Los Angeles rose 2% – an increase of $100 to stand at $4,138 per 40ft container. Similarly, freight rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam grew 2% – a change of $33 to touch $2,219 per feu. Rates on Rotterdam-Shanghai, Shanghai-Genoa, Los Angeles-Shanghai, New York-Rotterdam, and Rotterdam-New York remained hovering around the previous week’s rates. Drewry expects rates to increase next week due to current equipment shortages at Asian origin ports.

Source: Drewry