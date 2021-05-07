Drewry: World Container Index Up 9.8% on Week and a Staggering 287.4% Higher Year-on-Year

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased 9.8% or $489 to $5,472.33 per 40ft container.

Two-year spot freight rate trend for the World Container Index:

The composite index increased 9.8% or $489 this week, and also, remains 278.4% higher than a year ago.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $5,110 per 40ft container, which is $3,272 higher than the five-year average of $1,838 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased 9.8% or $489 to $5,472.33 per 40ft container. Freight rates on Shanghai-Los Angeles gained $808 to $5,211 for a 40ft container and those on Shanghai-Rotterdam rose $788 for a 40ft box. Likewise, rates on Shanghai-New York surged $678 to $7,007 per feu. Also, rates on Shanghai-Genoa grew $264 to $8,532 for a 40ft container and those on Rotterdam-Shanghai inched up $26 to $1,394 for a 40ft box. We expect the index to remain stable next week.

Source: Drewry