Drewry: World Container Index Up By 1.7%

The composite index increased 1.7% this week and 26.9% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,607 per 40ft container, which is $221 higher than the five-year average of $1,386 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased by 1.7% or $28 to $1,714.76 per 40ft container. Spot rates on Asia-Europe trade showed an upward trend, as a result, Rotterdam to Shanghai rates surged 10% or $97 to $1,107 for a 40ft container. Similarly, freight rates on Shanghai to Rotterdam increased by 5% – an increase of $81 to $1,766 per feu. Rates on the Transpacific trade continue to increase for the last three weeks. Rates on Los Angeles-Shanghai and Shanghai-Los Angeles nudged up by 4% and 2% to reach $522 and $2,144 for 40ft box respectively. Conversely, rates on Shanghai to Genoa waned 5% and stood at $1,809 per feu. Drewry expects rates to increase slightly in the coming week on the back of mid-June GRIs.

Source: Drewry